The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.1 percent in midday trade, while the mid caps fall 0.5 percent, but the blue chips manage a 0.2 percent advance.

Galileo Resources firms more than 9 percent after the rare earths exploration company unveils positive drilling results from its Glenover Rare Earths joint venture project in South Africa.

Filtration specialist Porvair adds 5 percent after it repeats that its full-year results will beat internal expectations, boosted by strong sales at its higher margin metal filtration division.

Peel Hunt, which has a "buy" rating on Porvair, raises its full-year pretax profit estimate -- to 4.2 million pounds from 4 million pounds.

