The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index ends flat, and the midcaps lose 0.5 percent.

Galileo Resources firms 9.2 percent after the rare earths exploration company unveils positive drilling results from its Glenover Rare Earths joint venture project in South Africa.

Mouchel adds 5.2 percent after the infrastructure firm says David Shearer has been appointed chairman, with the task of turning around the loss-making company which has seen government spending cuts hit demand for its services.

