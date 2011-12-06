Stocks in Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed lender by market capitalisation, fall around 7 percent after S&P's threat to downgrade euro zone countries' credit ratings triggers a bout of profit-skimming following recent sharp gains.

"We have BES following the negative market reaction to S&P, and at the same time, having a technical retreat," says Jose Novo, a trader at Orey iTrade, noting that BES had jumped 25 percent higher in the previous two sessions after boosting its core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent in a debt-to-equity swap, negating the need for state aid in the near term.

The DJ Stoxx Europe banking index is off about 0.5 percent. Lisbon's PSI20 stock index is 1.2 percent in the red, weighed down by BES shares, which trade 6.9 percent lower at 1.30 euros after bouncing back somewhat from even sharper losses of over 9 percent.