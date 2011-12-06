European shares stay weaker as U.S. stocks are mixed in early trade on nervousness ahead of a key summit of euro zone leaders and after Standard and Poor's issued a downgrade warning for 15 countries of the region.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.3 percent at 990.37 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index are down 0.1 to up 0.1 percent.

Retail shares, down 2.4 percent, feature among the top decliners in Europe, led lower by Metro. Shares in the world's No.4 retailer are down 10.9 percent after the company issued a profit warning.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net