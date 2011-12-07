European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities, with stocks set to resume their rally on hopes euro zone leaders will agree on a decisive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 1.1 to 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.4 percent lower at 989.67 points on Tuesday after falling as low as 985.67. It has gained about 11 percent since hitting a three-week low in late November, but is down 11.5 percent so far in 2011.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

STAGECOACH GROUP INTERIM

KESA ELECTRICALS H1

CARILLION TRADING

No major U.S. companies reporting on Wednesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0745 FR Trade balance Oct

0900 IT Ind Prod Oct

0930 GB Ind Prod Oct

0930 GB Mfg prod Oct

1100 DE Totl Ind p Oct

1200 US mortgage index w/e

2000 US Consumer cred Oct

Reuters messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net