Shares in Burberry gain 2.5 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Liberum Capital starts coverage of the luxury goods firm with a "buy" rating and 1,535 pence 12-month price target.

"Burberry has reached an inflexion point. After more than a decade of restructuring, the cost of sorting out legacy issues and investment in a growth platform, is set to fade as both sales and margins accelerate," says Liberum in a note.

The broker says, although it is cautious on the macro environment, it forecasts average EPS growth of 20 percent from Burberry over the next four year versus 17.5 percent over the past five years.

Liberium says, as the firm continues to deliver growth even through a downturn, it believes Burberry can maintain its recent rating of 20 times its 12-month forward price earning relative.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net