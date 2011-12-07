Shares in Resolution top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 3.8 percent, as Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating for the insurance buy-out specialist to "buy" from "hold", with an increased target price of 315 pence, up from 311 pence, in a review of the European insurance sector.

"Despite continuing Euro uncertainty we remain constructive on the insurers' efforts to better manage risk and to improve operationally. Despite awful macro newsflow, this has led the sector to outperform the market in 2011," says Deutsche Bank.

"We take an agnostic view on the outcome of the Eurozone crisis, and consequently, take a "barbell" approach to stock selection," the broker adds.

Deutsche Bank says, at the non-euro zone exposure end of the sector, it sees names such as Resolution, Legal & General, and Prudential as "looking compelling".

The broker repeats its "buy" ratings on both L&G and Prudential, trimming its price targets for both by just a penny. L&G share are up 0.6 percent; Prudential is down 0.2 percent.

"The sector looks relatively attractively priced, trading at 7.7 times 2012 (estimated) earnings, and with 17 percent upside potential on average to our price targets," Deutsche Bank adds.

