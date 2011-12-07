Shares in ICAP drop 4.0 percent, by far the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.9 percent, as traders cite the impact of a downgrade in rating of the inter-dealer broker by Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

Traders say the downgrade is part of a major 2012 outlook of the European banking sector in which it has reduced sector earnings by 7-9 percent for 2012-13 to reflect the impact of further de-leveraging and weaker underlying macro.

Traders say Morgan Stanley thinks a balance sheet retrenchment by the European banks will have an impact on the inter-dealer broker.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net