Shares in Kesa Electricals, Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer, fall 6.5 percent, the top mid cap loser, after it swung to an expected first-half loss reflecting a poor performance at its Comet business in Britain, which is being sold, and weaker second-quarter trading in France.

"The interim numbers showed a slightly lower loss than previously advised, but the outlook is fairly bleak ... Perhaps not surprisingly, the shares have acted as something of a European economic proxy," says Richard Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"Having dropped 52 percent over the last year, as compared to a loss of 9 percent in the wider FTSE250, (yet) despite this fall, given the current situation, there seems little to attract investors. Market consensus remains rooted at a sell," Hunter adds.

Panmure Gordon says: "The shares now trade at 15 times falling to 9.5 times FY2013 earnings. This still looks too high to us, so we are downgrading our target price to 70 pence, whilst maintaining our Sell recommendation."

