Shares in Germany's Metro fell a further 4 percent on Wednesday, battered by a string of broker downgrades the day after the world's fourth largest retailer unexpectedly warned on profit due to a weak start to the key Christmas season.

"This profit warning removes the major catalyst we had believed would drive stock performance in the near term - specifically, better-than-expected full-year earnings due to a strong performance at Cash & Carry," Berenberg Bank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Berenberg cut Metro to "hold" from "buy" and reduced the price target on the stock to 40 euros from 54 euros.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan Cazenove also cut their recommendations on Metro on Wednesday.

The STOXX Europe 600 retail index was down 0.2 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent gain in the index of top European shares

