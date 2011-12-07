The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent in early trade, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Petroceltic adds 9.7 percent after the upstream oil and gas explorer and producer delivers a positive update on operations at its Ain Tsila field in Algeria.

Blacks Leisure plunges 40 percent after the struggling outdoor retailer says it plans to put itself up for sale after failing to raise enough funds to carry on the business.

Blacks Leisure, which issued a profit warning last month in the run-up to Christmas, said in October it was evaluating all kinds of funding options.

