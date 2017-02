Shares in Air Berlin are up 4.5 percent, topping a 0.8 percent stronger German small cap index, on continued talk Etihad Airways may buy a stake in Germany's second largest airline.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad dismissed a report that it would take a stake in Air Berlin, after a Germany's Manager Magazin reported a deal could be announced this week.

On Wednesday, Handelsblatt repeats reports about a potential deal.

