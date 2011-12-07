European retailers underperform a broader market rally on concerns over the outlook for the sector following a shock profit warning in the previous session from German giant Metro and downbeat economic data from Europe, with more falls to come, JPMorgan says in a note.

"Our cautious outlook on European retail has been reinforced by a series of profit warnings over the last few weeks," the bank says. "With three weeks still remaining to Christmas, the outlook is worsening daily both in the UK and Europe and we still perceive considerable risk to estimates across the board."

The bank says these risks are not yet reflected in share prices, despite the apparent inexpensive sector rating.

Metro plunged 13.8 percent on Tuesday following its profit warning and is 3.5 percent lower on Wednesday as a battery of brokers downgrade their ratings on the retailer.

In the UK, Kesa, down around 52 percent in 2011, shed 4.2 percent after it swung to a first-half loss, with Panmure Gordon saying the shares still look too expensive on 15 times falling to 9.5 time 2013 earnings.

Richard Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers says the shares have acted as something of a European economic proxy and, given the current situation, there seems little to attract investors.

The UK's number one retailer, Tesco, shed 0.2 percent, lagging a 0.8 percent gain on the FTSE 100 ahead of its update on Thursday.

JPMorgan says recent economic data has suggested that the environment for consumers remains very weak, inflation remains high and we expect already significant pressures on cashflow to be exacerbated by sharp increases in energy prices.

The European retail sector is down 9 percent in the year to date as the crisis in the euro zone threatens to drag the region into recession.

