Shares in soft drinks maker A G Barr add 1.5 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, after the company unveils a rise in sales and says it expects to deliver on its full-year expectations, with Shore Capital lifting its rating on the stock to "hold" from "sell".

The company, best known for its bright orange Irn-Bru drink, says revenue for the 18 weeks from end-July increased by 5.6 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting a robust soft drinks market.

"Overall, a solid statement in the current market, in our view... With the shares seeing a de-rating and the balance sheet now largely de-geared, we upgrade our... recommendation," Shore Capital says in a note.

