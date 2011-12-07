Shares in Stagecoach climb 3.5 percent after the transport group says it should have a stronger second half as its East Midlands rail unit returns to profitability, after a loss at the franchise weighed on first-half profit, with Panmure Gordon repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

The bus and rail operator says its British rail business swung to a first-half loss following the weak trading at the East Midlands franchise, leading to an 18-percent drop in group profit.

Panmure, which describes the results as excellent, says in a note: "The outlook for Stagecoach remains positive. The prospects for long-term growth in passenger transport are good given the rising environmental concerns, increasing road congestion and higher motoring costs."

Investec Securities, meanwhile, says: "Stagecoach is arguably the best operator in the sector and, whilst H1 profits were down as expected, the group is delivering some strong LFL performances and good margins."

The broker keeps its "hold" rating on the stock on valuation grounds.

