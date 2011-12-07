Equity outperformance, or Alpha, can still be found at a time of high correlation between stocks by using long/short strategies, analysts at HSBC say in a note.

"Alpha still exists but is being swamped by the volatile market. The opportunity to generate alpha is available, as it has always been. However, investors need to be more disciplined about eliminating market risk."

The increase in market volatility means that relative-value investors need to be more vigilant than usual in eliminating market-related volatility, says HSBC. In other words, they need to proactively target zero beta in their active strategies since even small deviations from market-neutral can now dominate returns.

It says there are many ways of doing this, such as the use of derivatives, like index futures and ETFs, the careful scaling of stock positions, and more judicious stock selection.

Alpha strategies typically involve going long certain selected stocks/sectors and short others. HSBC says it is looking at stocks that are constituents of the S&P 500.

Equities contain a common factor and a long-short strategy results in this factor being hedged out. "The resulting returns are thus market neutral and depend only on the relative performance of the selected stocks," HSBC says.

