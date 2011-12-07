Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's biggest motor insurer, fall around 7 percent after news it will exit Milan's blue chip index FTSE MIB later this month, and with doubts over whether a capital boosting measure will get regulator approval.

"There is this story they meet today the ISVAP (regulator) about a new company where they put stakes in companies they own. There are questions if they can do it. It is very controversial. I don't know if they can do it," a broker says.

A source close to the company has said the spin-off of Fondiaria's equity stakes is worth about 10 percentage points on its weak solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's capital -- and which is close to the regulatory minimum.

The broker says it could be worth 5-10 percentage points, while a second broker says it would not generate 10 points but is unable to give a figure.

The second broker says the index exit is the main negative factor and will see selling by fund managers who track the FTSE MIB. He says the implied sale volume from tracker fund manager sales is "manageable".

