The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.4 percent, outperforming the blue chips and the midcaps, both up 0.1 percent.

Systems engineer Hightex jumps nearly 34 percent after the company says it and its Brazilian construction partner SEPA have been chosen to engineer and install the supporting cable system and membrane structure of the roof over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Blacks Leisure dives nearly 47 percent after the outdoor retailer fails to raise enough funds to carry on business and says it plans to put itself up for sale.

