The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, outperforming weaker performances by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Systems engineer Hightex leaps 23 percent after the company says it and its Brazilian construction partner SEPA have been chosen to engineer and install the supporting cable system and membrane structure of the roof over the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Blacks Leisure halves in value, down 50 percent, after the outdoor retailer fails to raise enough funds to carry on business and says it plans to put itself up for sale.

