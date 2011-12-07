European shares extend falls after the start of trading on Wall Street as optimism policymakers will agree on a way to end the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit on Friday wanes.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.9 percent at 980.05 points, having hit a five-week high earlier in the session.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index falls 2.3 percent.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net