European stock index futures point to shares rising as investors bet on a rate cut from the European Central Bank and on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at this week's EU summit.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 1 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 1.1 percent.
No major European companies reporting on Thursday
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 Brown-Forman Corp.
Q1 2012 Pall Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
1200 GB BOE rate decision Dec
1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec
1330 US Jobless claims w/e
1500 US Wholesale inv Oct
