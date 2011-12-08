European stock index futures point to shares rising as investors bet on a rate cut from the European Central Bank and on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at this week's EU summit.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 1 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 1.1 percent.

No major European companies reporting on Thursday

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 Brown-Forman Corp.

Q1 2012 Pall Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

1200 GB BOE rate decision Dec

1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec

1330 US Jobless claims w/e

1500 US Wholesale inv Oct

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net