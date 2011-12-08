Shares in Centrotherm, the world's No.2 solar equipment maker, rise 9.8 percent to top Frankfurt's technology index, as Citigroup initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

"While the outlook for the sector is currently tough, we believe that the share price of Centrotherm is currently more than reflecting this, and initiate coverage with a Buy recommendation and target price of 21 euros," the broker writes in a note on the solar sector.

Centrotherm shares have lost 63 percent year-to-date, underperforming a 49 percent drop in the OekoDAX of Germany's biggest renewable stocks.

For more, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net