Shares in Tesco shed 0.7 percent, bucking a firmer FTSE 100 trend, with the index up 0.4 percent, as the world's no. 3 retailer posts what Seymour Pierce calls an "uninspiring" third-quarter trading update, prompting the broker to downgrade its rating for the stock to "hold" from "buy".

"The focus will be on the UK where management describes the early results of its Price Drop strategy after 10 weeks as promising, which is not particularly encouraging language," says Seymour Pierce in a note.

The broker is cutting its full-year pretax, pre-property profit forecast for Tesco by 6 percent for 2012 to 3.698 billion pounds, and by 7 percent for 2013 to 4.1 billion pounds, to reflect management comments at its H1 results that UK H2 profits would be flat year-on-year and the lack of a recent pick up in the UK despite price performance.

"Whilst we see major opportunities Internationally, we need to be convinced that its new UK strategy will return the business to growth and are uncomfortable with the number of recent management departures," the broker adds.

