Shares in Antofagasta and Kazakhmys feature prominently among a strong blue chip metals and mining sector, up 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, as Nomura upgrades its ratings for both in a review of the copper sector.

The broker upgrades its rating for Antofagasta to "buy" from "reduce", with an increased target price of 1,650 pence, up from 1,500 pence, citing a pullback in the Chilean copper miner's share price, coupled with more clarity around its growth ambitions at its Caracoles and Telegrafo projects.

Nomura raises Kazakhmys' rating to "neutral" from "reduce", while cutting its target price to 1,200 pence from 1,500 pence as the stock offers less growth and relative value.

"Copper equities offer attractive value, in our view, with the sector trading at 0.8x NPV and 4x 2012E EV/EBITDA. Significantly, copper equities appear to be pricing in long-run copper prices of ~USD 2.40/lb, well below futures prices ... and our long-term incentive price of USD 2.75/lb," the broker says.

Furthermore, Nomura adds, the companies have the ability to reinvest in growth with the majority having unleveraged balance sheets.

Nomura also repeats its "buy" rating on First Quantum Minerals, with the firm, together with Antofagasta, its top picks for pure-play copper.

Kazakhmys and First Quantum also get support from ING, with the broker initiating coverage on both with "buy" ratings and price targets of 1,300 pence and 2,300 pence, respectively.

