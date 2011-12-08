The FTSE Small Caps ,.FTSC> index is down 0.1 percent in early deals, underperforming a 0.2 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index is down 0.4 percent.

Sinclair IS Pharma advances 13.5 percent after the British firm says it will buy Advanced Bio-Technologies, giving it ownership of ABT's flagship scar prevention and treatment product in more markets outside the United States, mainly Brazil, Korea and China.

"This deal again demonstrates management's commitment to leveraging the core franchises and should reinforce confidence in its ability to execute on its strategy," Jefferies says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

NCC Group jumps 13.1 percent after the IT security firm says it expects its fiscal 2012 pretax profit to beat market estimates on increasing awareness about cyber security.

"NCC Group is ideally positioned to take advantage from the rise in corporate spending on information and network security," says Collins Stewart, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net