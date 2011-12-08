Shares in Ashtead top the FTSE 250 leader board, up 7.5 percent with the index down 0.5 percent, as the British industrial equipment hire firm raises its profit expectations for the second time this year after a strong first half.

Trading volumes are already 125 percent of their 90-day daily average in the first one-an-a-half hours of trading.

Despite the gloomy economic outlook gripping its British and U.S. bases the firm, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, has seen cost conscious customers look to rent rather than buy expensive items and competitors struggling for finance unable to match its scale and prices.

"Ashtead's interim results are nothing less than stunning, well ahead of our forecasts not only for the half-way stage but also for the FY to April," Panmure Gordon says in a note, reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

Collins Stewart says the results demonstrate both the relative strength of the U.S. market and the inherent operational gearing in Ashtead's business.

And Numis Securities upgrades its full-year 2012 profit before tax forecast for Astead to 104.4 million from 79 million pounds, and earnings per share to 13.6 pence from 10.3 pence.

"We continue to believe the equity story is one of structural growth and at some point the group should get some benefit from cyclical drivers (U.S. construction activity is at 30 year lows). Shares trade on 13.3x and 10.5x 2012 and 2013 respectively which we believe remains attractive," Numis says.

