Shares in BioMerieux slide 6 percent after the French biotech company, after the market close on Wednesday, lowered its 2011 sales target blaming the worsening economic outlook in Western Europe.

Bryan Garnier downgrades its rating for Biomerieux to "neutral" from "buy", while Exane lowers its target price by 10 percent to 77 euros while maintaining an "outperform" recommendation on the stock.

"We expect the shares to be weak for the foreseeable future, until we have more clarity on a return to above-market growth," Jefferies writes in a note to clients.

The stock is the worst performer on the SBF120, with the index up 0.5 percent.

