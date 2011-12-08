Shares in PZ Cussons fall 13 percent after the soap and shampoo maker says its first half profit was below expectations due to rising costs impacting margins and it anticipates trading conditions will remain tough given pressures on consumer spending.

Panmure Gordon cuts its full-year earnings per share forecast by 8 percent to 16.3 pence and its 12-month price target to 355 pence from 380 pence previously but keeps a 'hold' recommendation on the stock.

"A combination of events mean that H1 results will be worse than expected, but it is worth stressing that in the core markets growth has been strong and, while costs are likely to remain high, there won't be significant increases H2 on H2," says Panmure analyst Graham Jones.

JP Morgan cuts its 2012 pretax profit forecast to 111 million pounds from 123 million previously, and its 2013 forecast to 123 million pounds from 137 million.

It says the downgrade should harm the share price for a stock that has been trading at a sector high multiple of 20 times 2012 earnings.

