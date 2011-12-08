Credit Suisse maintains its "market weight" sector stance on pan-European Capital Goods but has downgraded its ratings for five firms as it seeks stocks with low exposure to Europe, and adjusts target prices.

The broker downgrades its recommendations on British automotive and aerospace engineer GKN, French firm Alstom, and Sweden's Sandvik, all to "neutral" from "outperform", with IMI and Legrand both cut to "underperform" from "neutral".

Shares in Alstom drop 4.8 percent, Sandvik sheds 2.1 percent, GKN and IMI is both lose 1.9 percent, and Legrand falls 1.3 percent.

"We now assume that there will be a difficult recession in Europe, but we are no longer factoring a global recession into our valuations  We recommend avoiding low growth and high Europe exposure; focus on relative global winners," Credit Suisse says in a note.

For reference, the broker adds, in a global recession, it thinks stock prices could have 30 percent downside potential, with 17 percent upside into a recovery.

The broker says it believes investors are looking for companies with low exposure to Europe, the ability to grow in 2012, limited earnings risk, strong balance sheets and reasonable valuations.

Credit Suisse highlights its "outperform" ratings on Swiss-listed ABB , Finland's Metso, and British firms Fenner and Weir Group, raising target prices for the last three-mentioned.

