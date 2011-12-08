The FTSE Small Caps index is up 0.1 percent by midday, lagging a 0.4 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, with the FTSE 250 index down 0.6 percent.

CareTech Holdings adds 7.7 percent as in-line full-year results from the social care services firm offset, as expected, news that a management buyout offer for the group has fallen through as they could not put forth a "compelling price" due to funding terms. ]

Numis Securities points out that CareTech's results were above its cautious forecasts, and it places its "hold" rating and target price for the stock under review as it looks for more information from an analysts' meeting.

Photo-Me International gains 5.5 percent as the photobooths group reports a 25.7 percent increase in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to 17.6 million pounds, up from 14 million pounds at the same stage last year, and says market expectations will be achieved for the full year.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net