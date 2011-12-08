European shares stay lower after Wall Street slips in early trade after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not signal if the ECB would intensify its bond buying to support struggling members in the region and warned about "substantial downside risks" in the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index is down 1.2 percent at 976.94 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.8 to 1.1 percent.

Banks, the main focus in the euro zone debt crisis due to their exposure to the region's debt are among the worst performers in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 2.7 percent.

