The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1 percent lower, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.1 percent and the midcaps 1.9 percent weaker.

Bango, the mobile payments company, jumps more than 21 percent as investors learnt that the eagerly-awaited third client for its app store billing technology was Amazon.

CareTech Holdings climbs more than 4 percent as in-line full-year results from the social care services firm offset, as expected, news that a management buyout offer for the group has fallen through as they could not put forth a "compelling price" due to funding terms.

Numis Securities points out that CareTech's results are above its cautious forecasts, and it places its "hold" rating and target price for the stock under review as it looks for more information from an analysts' meeting.

