Shares in Wacker Chemie, the world's second-biggest maker of polysilicon, are indicated 2.8 percent lower after the company late on Thursday said it is closing its semiconductor plant in Hikari Japan, by mid-2012.

Wacker Chemie also says the plant closure is expected to involve costs of 70 million euros ($93 million), 45 million of which are cash-relevant, adding that these costs were not included in the company's most recent earnings forecast for 2011.

"No improvement of demand in sight. No reasons to buy stock now," a trader says.

