The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index as well as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 test their 50-day moving averages in early trade, a major support level.

Peripheral indexes such as Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX have already broken below their 50-day moving averages on Thursday, sending a bearish signal.

The indexes have sharply risen since a low hit in late November, propelled by hopes of more firepower for the euro zone bailout fund, further fiscal discipline within the currency bloc as well as a bigger role for the European Central Bank in the fight against the region's debt crisis.

But renewed investor appetite for risky assets such as equities was dampened on Thursday by ECB President Mario Draghi who poured cold water on expectations the central bank would step up bond purchases, seen as key to stabilize the borrowing costs of troubled euro zone countries.

