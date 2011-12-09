The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, lagging a 0.5 percent gain on the FTSE 250, while the FTSE 100 adds 0.2 percent in choppy trade.

Max Petroleum falls 9.3 percent after the the oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Kazakhstan, announces drilling at its ASK-2 well has not encountered any viable reservoirs in the deeper Triassic section, which was the primary objective.

Carbon trading firm Trading Emissions jumps 19 percent after saying it has enough cash to meet its obligations, having seen falling carbon prices knock 37 percent off the underlying value of its assets, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating to "buy".

"With 100 percent upside to our target price (19 pence) and 50 percent upside to an absolute worst case NAV, we revise our recommendation to buy from hold. We do not anticipate an improvement in the carbon market, which remains an unpleasant place to be," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Trading Emissions shares are down 77 percent in 2011

