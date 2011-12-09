Shares in Trading Emissions climb 16 percent after the Carbon trading firm says it has enough cash to meet its obligations, having seen falling carbon prices knock 37 percent off the underlying value of its assets, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating to "buy".

"With 100 percent upside to our target price (19 pence) and 50 percent upside to an absolute worst case NAV, we revise our recommendation to buy from hold. We do not anticipate an improvement in the carbon market, which remains an unpleasant place to be," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Trading Emission's shares have fallen nearly 80 percent in 2011.

Peel Hunt notes that Simon Shaw of TRE investment manager EEA Fund Management has purchased 250,000 shares at 26.5 pence, which it takes as a vote of support.

