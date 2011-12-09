Shares in Aviva drop 1.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.3 percent, as Exane BNP Paribas downgrades its rating for the insurer to "neutral" from "outperform", and reduces its target price by 4 percent to 392 pence, citing worries over exposure to Italian sovereign debt.

"While it is tempting to believe the shareholder exposure is limited to the 1.4 billion pounds of GIIPS (Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Spain) shareholder bonds, the policyholder buffers have been used up in Italy leading to losses on the with-profits part of the business as well," Exane says in a note.

The broker says it would expect that a further 249 million pounds of losses would be recorded by Aviva in the fourth-quarter if five year government bond yields end up at 6 percent, and if yields fall below the first-half level it expects there would be write backs.

"In a stress scenario, we believe it would be possible for Aviva to hand back the keys of its Italian operations to their partners  the logic behind such a 'giveaway' is that the level of capital under local rules is unaffected by sovereign stress due to a large held-to-maturity component of the bonds," Exane adds.

The broker says it still sees upside in Aviva's valuation, but has cut its rating given its below consensus earnings forecasts and the level of sovereign sensitivity which increases risk within the business.

