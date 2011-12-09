Shares in African Barrick Gold (ABG) shed 4.5 percent, a top FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as the miner says it will fall short of its 2011 production target because of escalating power disruptions to national grid electricity supply in Tanzania.

The miner says it has lost an estimated 35,000-40,000 ounces of gold production this year due to power-related issues, with most of the disruption affecting its Buzwagi mine.

Numis Securities says that the power outages at Buzwagi have meant that ABG expects its full-year 2011 production to fall just shy of 700,000 ounces, below the bottom end of their 700,000-760,000 oz guidance.

"We had forecast 706koz at $670/oz for the year so are reducing our numbers slightly to 695koz at $705/oz... FY11 EPS moves down to $0.70, from $0.73," Numis says in a note.

The broker reduces its target price for ABG to 760 pence, from 770 pence, but retains its "buy" rating on the stock which currently trades at 1.2 times NAV (net asset value), below the peer group average.

Oriel Securities says: "We expect the miss on production to be taken negatively by the market and reiterate our reduce recommendation."

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net