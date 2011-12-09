Shares in Bellway add 3.6 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 gainer, as the British housebuilder says it expects first-half completions to be 5 percent higher than last year, due to a hike in the number of trading outlets, leading Evolution Securities to repeat its "buy" rating.

The fourth-largest UK housebuilder by market value says reservation rates rose 14 percent in the four months to end-November while the average selling price increased 7 percent due to a shift towards more traditional family homes.

"Bellway has put out a very solid trading update, most importantly highlighting that visitor levels, reservations and prices have remained resilient, despite the ongoing euro zone crisis," says Evolution in a note.

The broker says the euro zone crisis having no impact on housing activity underlines its view that the current level of transactions is something of a nadir for the UK housing market.

Evolution says it is making no changes to Bellway's forecasts on the back of the statement but says it "provides confidence that the story continues to roll-out as expected, and (we are) very happy to remain a buyer."

To see more on Bellway's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net