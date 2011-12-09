DNB shares rise 4.5 percent to lead the pack among the top Nordic firms after it says it will not need to raise fresh external capital to meet the European Banking Authority's capital requirements.

"Investors have sold off big volumes on the fear that the bank wouldn't satisfy the 9 percent requirement without having to cut dividend payments," Oeivind Kielland Asmyhr, head of research at Warren Securities, says.

"It now turns out that this may not be the case after all. The share price is sensitive to this and is rising," he says, adding that he expects DNB to pay out about 45 percent of its net profit in dividends next year.

At 1138 GMT, DNB was at 56 crowns a share, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise in the index of top Nordic firms and the 1.7 percent rise in the OBX index.

