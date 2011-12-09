The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.2 percent, lagging gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Max Petroleum falls 7.1 percent after the the oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Kazakhstan, announces drilling at its ASK-2 well has not encountered any viable reservoirs in the deeper Triassic section, which was the primary objective.

Carbon trading firm Trading Emissions jumps 20.3 percent after saying it has enough cash to meet its obligations, having seen falling carbon prices knock 37 percent off the underlying value of its assets, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating to "buy".

