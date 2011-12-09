European shares extend gains as Wall Street rises in early trade after European Union leaders agree on tighter budget rules for the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 index is up 0.9 percent at 982.02 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are 0.6 to 0.9 percent higher.

Banks, which have been a feature of the euro zone debt crisis due to their exposure the regions debt, are amongst the best performers in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 1.7 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net