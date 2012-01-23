UBS upgrades global equities to 'overweight' from 'neutral', arguing risks to economic growth and the stability of the financial system have abated, although it remains cautious on Europe and Japan.

The broker cautions that growth is likely to remain tepid and there remain challenges for equities, but recommends using any pullback in share prices as an opportunity to add risk.

"We believe investors should begin to adopt less defensive and incrementally more cyclical positions," UBS says in a note. "As double-dip and financial risks fade, risk premiums should fall to reflect a more stable backdrop, allowing higher PE (price-to-earnings) multiples, even as earnings growth slows."

The bank upgrades cyclical sectors such as industrials to 'overweight' and financials to 'neutral' while downgrading consumer staples to 'neutral' and telecoms to 'underweight'.

It keeps emerging markets as its preferred region, saying economic growth, favourable policies, and valuations are all set to support equities. It also remains 'overweight' U.S. stocks and 'underweight' Europe, due in part to still-challenging sovereign debt issues, and 'underweight' Japan, given the strength of the yen.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net