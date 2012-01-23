European shares edge higher in early trade, led by banking stocks, ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at which they will discuss what terms of a Greek debt restructuring deal they are ready to accept.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is the best performing sector, up 1.3 percent, on hopes the outcome of the meeting would help Greece avoid a messy default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.1 percent at 1,044.57 points.

