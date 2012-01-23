Shares in Weir shed 3.9 percent, the top FTSE 100 index faller and extending Friday's hefty losses, as JPMorgan downgrades the maker or pump and valves citing uncertainty over demand.

"Given the low natural gas price in the U.S. and high gas inventories, we expect the perceived increased uncertainty about near-term development in demand for fracking equipment to weigh on the share price (and increase volatility) given the high valuation multiples that Weir trades on," JPMorgan says.

The bank cuts Weir's stock to "neutral" from "overweight", estimating it trades at a premium to its industrial and UK engineering peers. It reiterates its 2,300 pence target on the stock as it expects the group's 2011 earnings to be "at least in line" with the bank's expectations, with possible upside if demand for fracking pumps and related equipment picks up.

Weir's shares fell 6 percent on Friday, with traders and analysts pointing to worries surrounding growth rates in the shale industry, in which the engineering group has a significant presence.

