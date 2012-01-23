Shares in Thomas Cook fall 3.3 percent to 14.5 pence after the Financial Times reports the company has seen UK summer bookings fall by a third in the first half of January, raising fresh questions over the company's financial health.

The FT says research by a leisure industry monitor shared by tour operators to track bookings shows that the industry as a whole suffered a 15 percent decline in bookings in the two weeks to Jan. 13.

Thomas Cook's bookings were down 33 percent with rival TUI Travel's bookings down 11 percent, the report says.

The firm had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

Charles Stanley analyst Douglas McNeil says the figures are a concern but investors should not read too much into a two-week booking period.

"A worrying report, on the face of it. But it would be unwise to place too much emphasis on a snapshot of trading over a very short period of time. Nor does this data square very well with the notion that customers are fretting about Thomas Cook's solvency, given that its December bookings were relatively strong," McNeil says.

