Shares in euro zone bank stocks surge, with the sector index up 2.3 percent and hitting a near-three month high in huge volumes, as traders cite a report in the Financial Times saying that France and Germany are calling for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent a credit crunch.

Citing an official document, the FT says German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble and his French counterpart Francois Baroin will urge important elements of the Basel III guidelines on capital requirements to be watered down to mitigate any "negative effect" on growth, and urge special treatment for banks that own insurance companies.

"Easing the capital rules would give banks and insurers the kind of breathing space they need to really recover, that totally makes sense," a Paris-based trader says.

Societe Generale gains 7 percent, UniCredit adds 4.8 percent and Commerzbank rises 4.7 percent.

The STOXX euro zone bank index has jumped 24 percent over the past two weeks.

