Shares in IMI fall 2.4 percent to be among the biggest fallers on a 0.2-percent stronger FTSE 100 index, as UBS downgrades the British engineering group to "neutral" from "buy" and cuts its price target on the stock citing growth concerns.

The bank cuts its target on the stock to 900 pence from 950 pence after disappointing third-quarter earnings, saying slower growth will make it difficult for the group to keep increasing its margins.

"We think the 4 percent organic growth IMI saw in Q3 deteriorates further into 2012, making it more difficult to keep the margins trending up," UBS says in a note.

"The diverse business mix, high presence in Europe and the exposure to some cyclical sub-segments makes it difficult to spot the upside and get more bullish."

