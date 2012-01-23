Shares in Ocado fall 6.5 percent and are the top FTSE mid-cap faller, losing a chunk of Friday's bid speculation-driven gains, after the British online grocer says Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bracey is to leave the company in April and join recruiter Michael Page.

"We cannot see how such a resignation can be considered anything but bad news for Ocado," Shore Capital analyst Clive Black says.

"Whilst only our view, that Mr Bracey has decided to leave Ocado, billed as the next big thing by some, speaks volumes."

Ocado also announces a re-shuffle of its executive team, including the appointment of Jason Gissing, one of the co-founders of the business, as commercial director, giving CEO Tim Steiner greater freedom to drive strategy.

Black says news of Bracey's departure also pours cold water on Ocado's bid prospects, noting it would be remarkable for an executive to leave a company ahead of a bid.

"Ocado made no comment to the market on Friday Jan. 20 following a steep mark up in the shares. Assuming normal procedure on the regulatory front, we must presume that it has nothing to say and that the board is not engaged in any form of bid talks," he adds.

For more please click on

Reuters messaging rm://james.davey.reuters.com@reuters.net