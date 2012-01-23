Shares in SABMiller rise 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain on the FTSE 100, as Citigroup upgrades its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral", its top pick in the beverage sector, saying it is bullish on the global brewer's growth outlook.

"SAB offers 9 percent compound EBITA growth (CY12-14E) on our numbers, which along with Pernod is the best in consumer staples," Citi says in a note.

The broker says SAB's growth is relatively low risk and it continues to back defensive growth names with self-help stories.

Citi raises its target price to 2,700 pence from 2,360 pence, which assumes its forward multiple expands to 16 times in the next 12 months.

